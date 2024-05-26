Body found in River Wye days after mother’s appeal

Police have found a body in the River Wye, nearly a week into their search for a missing 20-year-old man.

Police were called at around 6.35pm on Monday 20 May with reports that 20-year-old Jake Jones, from Sedbury in Chepstow, had fallen into the river near Tutshill and had not resurfaced.

Two days later Jake’s mum made an appeal to the public to help find her son.

She said: "We are devastated and heartbroken and we are asking everyone to be vigilant and keep a look out for our boy.

“We would like to thank all the emergency services for their ongoing support."

At around 7.15am on Sunday 26 May a member of the public discovered a body in the water near the mouth of the River Wye in south east Wales.

Although formal identification has not yet taken place, Jake's family and the coroner have been informed.

Anyone with information who has not yet spoken to police is asked to come forward. Information can be provided to police online, quoting incident 351 of 20 May.

You can also call police on 101 and quote the same incident number.