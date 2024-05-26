Police are appealing for witnesses following reports a man was pushed into a canal in Gloucester.

The incident happened opposite the prison on Westgate Street on Friday 24 May around 12.15pm.

Officers are investigating an allegation that the man, in his 30s, was pushed into the water.

Emergency services rescued him from the water before he was taken to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital for assessment. He has now been discharged.

A number of people were in the area at the time of the incident and police would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the man entering the canal.

They are particularly keen to hear from a member of the public who tried to assist the man when he was in the water and anyone who was in a boat on the canal just before or during the incident.

A man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of assault in connection with the incident and has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Anyone with information who has not yet spoken to police is asked to come forward. Information can be provided to police online by completing an online form and quoting incident 157 of 24 May.

You can also call police on 101 and quote the same incident number.