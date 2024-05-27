Play Brightcove video

Richard Lawrence went along to the race and met Amy.

A mum from Exeter with bowel cancer has completed a half marathon with her stoma.

Thousands of people took on the Bishop Fleming Great West Run on Sunday 26 May.

One of those taking part was Amy Green. In 2022 she was diagnosed with stage three bowel cancer at the age of 38.

Following surgery and chemotherapy, Amy took on her first half marathon with a stoma.

Amy has entered the race to prove to herself that she could do it, to raise awareness of life with a stoma, and to raise as much as she can as a thank you to FORCE - an Exeter-based cancer charity.

Amy said: “I was in shock as I’d originally been told it wasn’t cancer. I went in for one operation and when I woke up, I was told it was a tumour.

“The hardest bit was having to tell the children. They were 16, 14 and nine at the time and they were able to understand and ask lots of questions. I didn’t hide anything from them.”

Amy was fitted with a stoma bag, which she nicknamed Poui Vitton – a play on Louis Vuitton to reflect her love of designer handbags.

She admits it was a struggle to come to terms with the stoma, even though she was told it could be reversible.

“I was struggling and trying to get my head around the stoma bag. It was awful. I thought I would never be able to wear a bikini again or do exercise. I thought it would hold me back.”

Nurses told Amy about FORCE and she visited their support centre for massage, reflexology, acupuncture and counselling.

Reflecting on her time there, Amy said: “I felt so at ease every time I came. I could talk about whatever I wanted. I felt good afterwards.

“I was in control going through treatment. My husband and children had no control and they were struggling. That was my main concern. It was nice to come here and be able to open up. It helped me deal with some real issues.”

After a gruelling regime of chemotherapy and radiotherapy, the signs were hopeful. Sadly in April 2023, scans revealed the cancer was back and the only option was extensive surgery.

“There was no choice and it meant being left with a stoma bag for life.”

In July she underwent a successful seven-hour operation but there was another brutal round of treatment punctuated by visits to FORCE.

“It was really nice to be able to come to the FORCE centre and chat. You feel like a burden to your family when you’re down. The cancer has a lasting effect and it’s not just me going through it and that’s really hard.

“My family are my biggest supporters and they have got me through the toughest of times, especially my husband Dan. He really is my hero.

“We have been together 24 years and we’re best friends. This diagnosis really tested that in sickness and in health vow! He was fine but it was good to be able to talk to someone else when I needed to.”

Entering the Great West Run gave Amy a focus and helped take her mind off the next scan in June. She is also keen to advocate for people with a stoma.

“I’m grateful that I can run and every time I do it’s to say thank you to my body and legs. I’m alive and I don’t take anything for granted any more. I really do live life to the full.

Amy had friends and family out supporting her on the route.

“When I got my head around the stoma I thought, you can let this defeat you or you can do the things you want to. I’m not going to let it control, define or defeat me. That’s always been my mindset.

“I will be eternally grateful to FORCE for their compassion and kindness. Every single member of staff has helped me get through the most traumatic time. Now it’s time for me to give something back to this amazing charity. Thank you for all you did for me.”

FORCE Events Fundraiser Chloe Richardson said before the race: “Thank you to Amy for sharing her story and proving to herself and others that life can be full of possibilities after cancer.

"She, along with our 300 runners, are an inspiration to us all, running for many personal reasons but all supporting your local cancer charity.

“Team FORCE is the biggest ever to take part in the Great West Run and I am overwhelmed by the number of people who have signed up to run for us on May 26.

"The money they raise means we can continue to provide all those vital services to people right here in Devon. We cannot thank them enough. "