Fundraising walk from Bristol to Bath for young boy with cancer 

Play Brightcove video

Ben McGrail joined them on the walk.

A group of people have walked from Bristol to Bath over the weekend to raise money for a little boy with cancer.

Elias Petteford-Hearne was found to have an inoperable brain tumour just weeks ago.

Jake Hearne, Elias’ dad, said: “I think all we can do is take it day-by-day. We’re heartbroken by what’s going on, but I think it’s just a day-by-day thing.

"We’re just doing best by him.”

Abbie Petteford, Elias’ mum, said: “He’s a quirky little boy, he’s the most loving little boy as well.”

Elias has an inoperable brain tumour. Credit: Abbie Petteford

The 13-mile walk, which took place from the bus stations in Bristol and Bath, was organised by colleagues of Elias’s grandad, who works as a bus driver.

Mike Petteford said: “We don’t know what the future holds at the moment. We don’t know how long [we’ve got with him], so all we can do is take each day as it comes.”

Gary Coombes, a family friend, said: “We want to get little Elias to Disneyland Paris, that’s the goal.

“On the other hand it’s about raising awareness for children suffering with the same sort of problems Elias has got.”

So far nearly £13,000 has been raised to make memories for Elias, with more events planned.

Jake added: “It’s been quite overwhelming.”