A 17-year-old boy has died in a crash near a village in West Devon.

Officers were called at around 4.05pm on Sunday 26 May following reports of a single vehicle collision involving a blue Ford Fiesta on the A3072 at Blakea Bridge near Beaworthy.

The 17-year-old male driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin has been informed.

An investigation has been carried out at the scene.

Officers would like anyone with any relevant information of dash-cam footage which may assist the investigation to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting log 525 of 26 May.