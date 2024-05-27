Play Brightcove video

Brixham mum Lisa Allen explains why she feels 'shock and anger' at the continuing water crisis

A mother from Brixham says the community is 'angry and worried' after tests revealed there are still traces of cryptosporidium in the town's water supply.

Lisa Allen and her family have tested positive for the parasite which was found in supplies two weeks ago.

South West Water says it is working hard to resolve the issue.

The family of four had been unwell for two weeks before the infected water became public knowledge. Lisa's son ended up needing hospital treatment and later tested positive for cryptosporidiosis.

Lisa, who lives near the Hillhead reservoir, has tested positive for cryptosporidiosis. Credit: ITV News

Lisa said: "[My first reaction] was shock that this could happen.

"We pay a lot for our clean water, and for this to happen in little Hillhead was unbelievable.

"And then anger, because we were told our water was safe the day before and we were still drinking it, and that's what was making us ill.

"They've told us they need three consecutive days of the readings being zero. Hillhead reservoir has had about five or six zero days. But yesterday it read that there were traces again of crypto. Which is worrying.

"We don't feel like we can trust South West Water now."

Susan Davy, chief executive of South West Water, has posted another video update on social media. Credit: South West Water

South West Water's chief executive, Susan Davy, has not given any media interviews since the start of the crisis, but she has posted another video online.

She said: "I understand the frustrations that our customers must have with the boil water notice, and with the impact we have had on them and the businesses in and around Brixham.

"I have been out today making sure the teams are supporting customers in the community, giving out bottled water, giving advice, and making sure everybody is clear about what we're doing and the work that we're doing to get supplies back to where they should be."

SWW incident director David Harris said: “Our engineering and network teams are continuing their work throughout bank holiday Monday, as we thoroughly clean, test and filter the affected water network.

"I'm sorry this is taking so long, but we need to be meticulous in resolving this problem before we can safely lift the boil water notice.

“In the meantime, we continue to deliver bottled water to properties every day across the boil water notice area.

"For those not at home, bottled water stations remain open between 7am and 9pm at Broadsands, Freshwater Quarry and Churston Car Boot field. We will keep all these sites open until the boil water notice is lifted."