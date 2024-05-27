A woman has died in a road traffic collision near Tiverton.

Officers were called to the A361 near Tiverton to reports of a road traffic collision at around 11am on Sunday 26 May.

The collision involved a silver Land Rover Discovery and an orange Land Rover Discovery.

The driver of one of the vehicles, a local woman in her 60s, died at the scene. Her next of kin have been informed.

The road was closed while an investigation was carried out at the scene and has now reopened.

A man in his 60s has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He has been released on police bail, pending further enquiries.

If you witnessed the incident or have any information or dash cam footage that could help with enquiries, please contact police online or by calling 101 quoting log 274 of the 26/05/24.