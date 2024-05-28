A 5-year-old child has been airlifted to hospital after being injured at a tourist attraction.

Dartmoor Search and Rescue Team in Ashburton said it was called to Becky Falls, near Bovey Tracey in Dartmoor at about 12:25pm on Sunday 26 May.

In a post on Facebook, the team said they were called by South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust to assist with an injured 5-year-old.

They said: "One of our team doctors was nearby and made his way directly to the location. Initial team members arriving at the location also offered assistance to the paramedics on site."

The team said the child was "severely injured" and had to be airlifted to hospital in Bristol.

Becky Falls attraction has been approached for comment.