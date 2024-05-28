A man is due to appear in court in connection with an investigation into the discovery of several giant tortoises found dead in woodland near Exeter.

Gary Priddle, 56, of Grecian Way, Exeter, is facing charges under the Animal Welfare Act 2006 and the Environmental Protection Act 1990.

He is due to appear before Exeter Magistrates' Court on Thursday 30 May.

Devon and Cornwall Police said the charges related to the care and welfare of 10 Aldabra tortoises and the disposal of their bodies in the East Devon area between 29 December last year and 2 January this year.

The force said they were thought to be Aldabra giant tortoises, which are classed as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

Aldabra tortoises, together with their distantly related cousin, the Galapagos giant tortoise, are the largest species of tortoise in the world.

They can live for more than 150 years, with some having shells that reach more than a metre in length.