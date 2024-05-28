Former England captain Wayne Rooney says he's excited about becoming part of the "tight community" of Plymouth Argyle players and fans in his role as new head coach.

The 38-year-old joins the side after a spell in charge of Championship side Birmingham City, who have now been relegated to League One.

But in an interview with Argyle TV, Rooney said he is in the "best shape possible" to lead Argyle.

The former England forward says he had fond memories of the club when he came as head coach of Birmingham City in December and was "impressed by the set-up."

"It felt like a tight club and community of fans. The whole club felt connected and that really impressed me," he said.

"I remember I got lost in the car park and I was walking around getting followed by Argyle fans. That was a good experience," he joked.

He added that he wanted fans to "come and say hello" to him when they see him around the city.

"I'll be living here. The fans will see me out in restaurants and cafes, so feel free to come and say hello. I'm sure we'll have a great relationship."

"It's the fans' club. They have people like myself who come in but ultimately we are one, we're together as one.

"The fans will see open training sessions where they can come and watch and feel part of it. I'm a coach who has nothing to hide from that point of view. Interaction with players and fans."

Wayne Rooney made his senior international debut for England in February 2003, when he was just 17. Credit: Mike Egerton / PA Wire

Rooney began his football career at a young age at Everton's Academy, where he met Neil Dewsnip, now director of football at Argyle.

"He helped my pathway through the academy at Everton," Rooney said.

"The first time I saw him in over ten years was when we played here with Birmingham.

"It was strange coming up against him but it's been nice to see him over the last couple of weeks."

The former player added that his experience coming through the Everton Academy, and playing for the first team at aged just 16, means he will nurture young talent in his role.

"I want to be a coach who helps players, develops academy players, it's important to try and improve them.

"A lot of young players are good enough but maybe don't get the chance, so I've got a real passion for that.

"The clubs I've been at have all had challenges - at Derby County going into administration. I went [there] to try and keep improving and developing."

"I feel I'm now in the best shape I can be in to lead this team," he added.