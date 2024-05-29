Fundraiser running from Bristol to Barnstaple for children's cancer charity

A man is running four marathons in four days from Bristol to Barnstaple to raise money for a children's cancer charity .

Young Lives vs Cancer supports families from across the South West by providing free accommodation for families while their children receive treatment.

Some have to travel as far away as North Devon and Cornwall.

Marc Austin set off on his first marathon from the charity's home in Bristol on Wednesday 29th May and said he was desperate to get started.

Marc said: "Everyone knows someone affected by cancer but when it's young people and children - I've got young children myself - this charity is a necessity. There is nothing else for them. This charity steps in and I'm blown away by their work."

Marc, who is a radio DJ at The Voice FM in Barstaple, is aiming to raise £15,000 for the charity.

Young Lives vs Cancer says it costs around £60 a night for someone to stay in one of their properties and last year they helped more than 300 people across the region.

Katherine Sawyer, Fundraising & Engagement Manager said: “The challenge Marc has set out to achieve is incredible. We are in awe of his amazing efforts and can’t thank him and the whole team at The Voice FM enough for their support.

“For every step Marc takes, and every mile he runs, he will help to raise vital awareness of the needs of children and young people with cancer, and to raise vital funds for Young Lives vs Cancer to be there for them at a time when they need it most.

“We can’t wait to cheer Marc on from CLIC House in Bristol when he sets off, all the way to the finish line. We’d love to see as much of the Devon community get behind Marc as possible.”

Marc added: "Call me mad or stuipd, I don't regret it one bit!"