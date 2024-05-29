A man is in critical condition after a stabbing in Bristol city centre.

Police were called to Bond Street in Bristol city centre at around 11.30am on Tuesday 28 May following calls from the public reporting an altercation between two men.

When officers arrived at the scene a man in his 40s was found with stab wounds.

He was taken to hospital in a critical condition by the ambulance service and is currently receiving treatment.

A 37-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing GBH with intent and is currently in police custody.

Specialist crime scene investigators recovered a knife during their examination of the area.

Enquiries into what happened are underway, with officers speaking to witnesses and reviewing CCTV footage.

Investigating officer T/DC Andrew Smetham said: “Several members of the public bravely intervened in this incident after seeing it take place.

“They disarmed a man with a knife and prevented him from leaving the area before officers arrived.

“There is never any expectation on people to intervene in acts of violence and I’d like to recognise the courage it will have taken those who put themselves in harm’s way.

“Another member of the public also came to the aid of the injured man, giving him first aid, and they too deserve praise.

“While we don’t believe there is any ongoing risk to the public, neighbourhood officers will remain in the area and will continue to carry out patrols in the city centre to provide reassurance.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to phone 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 5224136363.