Sam Blackledge reports on the staffing crisis at Newquay's minor injuries unit

Newquay's minor injuries unit is experiencing a staffing crisis and could be set to further reduce its opening hours, sparking anger and confusion among patients.

ITV West Country understands the centre, based at the town's community hospital, is short of nurses ahead of the summer months, when the town's population swells to around 100,000.

Phillipa Mitchell suffered a leg injury last weekend. Credit: ITV News

Phillipa Mitchell, who lives in Porth, suffered a leg injury last weekend and attended the MIU.

"I was treated by the lovely staff who were all looking a bit disgruntled and chatting amongst themselves," she said. "They were distraught, they haven't got enough staff there, they are stressing at the moment."It was revealed that the unit is in the middle of a staffing crisis. Two months ago, its opening hours were reduced to five days a week, and there are rumours that could be cut even further."The community hospital and the staff are just amazing," Phillipa said.

"You couldn't want for a better minor injuries unit. The thought of having to go to Treliske and sit in a queue for five hours, which isn't unheard of, is shocking."

Newquay's population more than trebles in the summer months to around 100,000. Credit: ITV News

At the height of summer, the population of Newquay grows from 22,000 to around 100,000. Phillipa says the county's health service struggles to manage the influx at the best of times."We are a holiday destination, a growing community, more and more houses being built, and weekends are the busiest times," she said.

"Treliske is chock-a-block, they keep telling us 'don't come here unless it's a real emergency.' So what will happen in the summer? Particularly August, we've got Boardmasters [Festival] just up the road. I dread to think what's going to happen."A spokesman for Cornwall Partnership NHS Foundation Trust said: “In March 2024, we amended the opening hours of Newquay Minor Injury Unit to 8am to 8pm, Fridays to Tuesdays. This temporary change was made to support our staff and ensure safe patient care. It reflects the times when the unit is busier and remains in place.

“However, we are still experiencing staffing challenges due to vacancies and staff sickness. These have led to some short-term changes to the availability of the minor injury unit in recent weeks, including early closing or late opening times.

“In line with our operating policies, opening hours remain under constant review and we allocate resources across the county in order to keep our busiest units open and safely able to treat as many people as possible.

“Recently recruited staff for Newquay Minor Injury Unit are currently undergoing the necessary clinical training, which takes 12 months to complete.”