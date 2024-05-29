The family of a man who died in a single punch attack say that despite their "horrendous" loss they feel sorry for his killer.

Scott Hendy sustained a critical head injury when he was punched by George Baylis outside a pub in Pilning on 2 March. The 46-year-old died the next day.

Baylis admitted manslaughter and has now been jailed for four and a half years.

Mr Hendy, who lived in Severn Beach, was so popular an estimated 700 people attended his funeral.

He has been described as having an "infectious" personality by his mother Jennifer Hendy. She described his sense of humour as "legendary".

"Not a day that goes by where we don’t think about Scott," she said.

"He was the kindest, loveliest character and all-round amazing son.

“His sense of humour was legendary, and his loss will be felt from all over Bristol such was the reach of his infectious personality.”

She described losing her son in such a way as "horrendous", saying life will never be the same again.

"We know this would never have happened if Scott wasn’t punched," she said.

“However, we understand this has probably ruined the offender’s life as well; if anything we feel sorry for him and his family. We don’t have any hatred towards him, we accept he probably didn’t mean to kill our son.

“However, we are now left feeling our entire life has been torn apart and don’t think we will ever come to terms with living our lives without him.”

Mr Hendy's son Lewis said his father was the heart and soul of their family - and was idolised by his children.

He said: “One of the hardest things to accept is that I can no longer reach out to Dad. There will be no more phone calls to ask for his advice, no more texts to share a quick joke, no more chats about work or life.

“I still pick up the phone to call or message him, eager to share something funny that’s just happened. Then reality kicks in and I get that sinking feeling again because he’s no longer there.

“It feels like I’ve lost my compass, my guide, and the person I could always turn to when I needed help.”

Lewis added: “There are events that have not yet happened that I know will be incredibly bittersweet, such as the birth of my first child and my wedding, this also applies to Harvey and Holly.

“Dad will never get the opportunity to become a grandparent, to walk Holly down the aisle and to show us all up with his dance moves at our weddings.”

Baylis, of Redwick Road, was sentenced to four years and six months at Bristol Crown Court on Wednesday 29 May having pleaded guilty to manslaughter in April. He will serve at least half of his sentence.

George Baylis admitted manslaughter and has been jailed for four and a half years. Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

The court heard there was an altercation between the two men in the pub car park before Baylis punched Mr Hendy once.

Baylis was arrested a short distance away around 30 minutes after the incident. He broke down in front of police and apologised for what happened, adding he did not want to hurt anyone.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Almond, of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “Scott Hendy was clearly a very popular man and our sympathies are with his loved ones at the conclusion of these legal proceedings.

“George Baylis has shown remorse for what occurred throughout the course of enquiries and also pleaded guilty early on to manslaughter.

“While there is no evidence of any intent on his part to cause the fatal injuries he did, this case highlights the tragic reality that one punch can kill. In that split second, he lashed out he unintentionally took Scott’s life and now has received a lengthy prison sentence.”