Swindon Town has appointed a new head coach, four months after the departure of manager Michael Flynn.

The Robins have named Mark Kennedy as the new man to lead the club on a two-year contract, starting with immediate effect.

The former Lincoln City boss is joining Swindon having guided the Imps to 11th place in League One, in his first full season in charge. But he and the club parted ways in October 2023.

Kennedy also held the head coach role with Macclesfield Town back in 2020, and has previously taken on coaching roles at Manchester City, Wolves and recently-promoted Ipswich Town.

The 48-year-old has also had a playing career, taking to the pitch in both the Premier League and Championship. He started out with Millwall before going on to represent the likes of Liverpool, Wimbledon, Manchester City and Wolves.

He has also played for Ireland more than 30 times and scoring on four occasions.

Michael Flynn left the club in January just weeks after he had signed a new long-term contract amid ongoing financial issues off the pitch. Gavin Gunning took charge of the Robins on an interim basis.

The County Ground. Credit: ITV News

Following the appointment of Mark Kennedy, head of football Jamie Russell said: "Mark's introduction to the club brings us a new start with fresh ideas and something we are very much looking forward to.

"His approach and coaching style will provide strong leadership, motivation, and guidance to all players.

"An attribute Mark will bring is a passion for being at Swindon Town, and delivering the huge potential we all know this club has and we're confident he can lead us in guiding the club to this level.

"This appointment will generate excitement and interest among fans as Mark will show through his dedication to supporting fan engagement across the club and we are delighted he has agreed to join us here ahead of the new season and look forward to seeing what he'll bring to our first-team footballing department too."

Kennedy's coaching staff will be revealed in the coming weeks.