A Conservative MP has thanked NHS staff after she was bitten by a dog while out campaigning in Devon for the general election.

Selaine Saxby said she was door-knocking - speaking to constituents at their homes - when someone's pet took "a chunk out" of her leg on the morning of 29 May.

The MP and candidate for the North Devon seat jokingly described her experience as a "cautionary tale" for other politicians to take care when campaigning.

In a video posted on social media, Ms Saxby said: "A cautionary tale for whoever you're campaigning for this election. I've been bitten on the leg this morning whilst door-knocking.

"Not all dogs out there are as friendly as my Henry, so please take care."

She went on to thank medical staff for treating her bite, posting the video with the caption "thank you to our fabulous NHS".

"I just want to say a massive thank you to the team at Fremington Medical Centre and also here at North Devon District Hospital for their care and kindness this morning," she added.

The incident involving Ms Saxby comes on the same day as the prime minister made his first campaigning visit to the region, with Rishi Sunak getting the sleeper train to the St Ives and the Isles of Scilly constituency. There, the PM warned a vote for the Liberal Democrats would put Labour in power.

In a statement addressing the dog bite, Ms Saxby said: “I was door knocking in Fremington and a dog ran out the back door of the house when I knocked. There was no sign on the gate suggesting dogs were running loose.

"I like dogs, so I said 'hello', and asked it not to jump up. And it decided to take a chunk out my leg. I left the house at speed, as could feel blood running down my leg.

"My own GP was very close, so I went there as I knew couldn't drive myself to hospital immediately. And the lovely team there fitted me in, particular thanks to nurse Richard who missed his break to see me.

North Devon District Hospital Credit: ITV News

"But the decision was I needed to go to A&E, by which stage one of the delivery team had come and met me and drove me to North Devon District Hospital. The team there were fabulous as well, and despite how busy it was I hardly waited any time at all.

"Doctor Nick stuck my leg back together, has given me a tetanus as well as some antibiotics."

Ms Saxby was elected to Parliament as a representative for North Devon in 2019 with a majority of almost 15,000. She is standing against Ian Roome from the Liberal Democrats, Labour's Nicky Edwards, the Green's Cassius Lay, and Nigel James for Reform UK.

The vote is being held on 4 July after Rishi Sunak called a snap general election last week.

