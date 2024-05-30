Passengers will be allowed to keep phones, laptops, and liquids in their hand luggage at Bristol Airport after a multi-million-pound upgrade to its scanners.

Travellers will no longer have to restrict liquids and toiletries to 100ml bottles and electrical items can remain in bags.

The changes are because of a £11.5million investment in security scanners. They will come into effect at Bristol Airport on 14 June.

What are the new regulations?

The new security rules include:

Keep all items in hand luggage bag including liquids up to 330ml

Mobile phones, electrical items and laptops to remain in bag

Empty pockets into bag

Contents of metal water bottles will need to be emptied

Passengers will need to follow the new regulations from June 14, 2024 Credit: ITV News

Chief operating officer at Bristol Airport Graeme Gamble said: "We are delighted all customers travelling from Bristol Airport will benefit from state-of-the-art technology being introduced at security.

"The new equipment will reduce customer stress and inconvenience as the need for 100ml liquids to be placed in clear, plastic bags and removed from hand baggage will no longer be required.

"The new process delivers a much more customer-friendly security operation using the latest technology and providing enhanced screening, allowing customers to keep personal items in their hand luggage.

"We’ve invested over £11.5illionm in the security equipment enhancements, and as with all complex and large-scale projects in a 24 hours, seven-day-a-week operation, we needed to have a phased approach to the introduction of the new equipment and processes.

"However, customers should be reminded there are no immediate changes to the rules governing what can be taken through security as a result of this initiative, and the current hand luggage restrictions remain in place until 14 June 2024."

Bristol Airport is investing over £400million in customer enhancements over the next five years, including a new public transport interchange, additional multi-storey car park, new retail and catering areas and other customer improvements.

Mr Gamble said: “For customers who have booked Fast Track security, from 14 June until 31 July we are upgrading the Fast Track security channels.

"Bookings will be unaffected, and the Fast Track Security priority service will operate through a dedicated lane in the Central Search area.

"Customers will easily be able to identify the Fast Track lane through the additional signage and the security team will be on hand to assist.

"Customers are reminded that whilst the UK has introduced the new security regulations on their return from destination airports customers are advised to check the requirements of their departing airport, as these regulations may differ from the UK."