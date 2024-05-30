A man from Devon has been given a 12-month community order after several giant tortoises in his care were found dead in a woodland.

Gary Priddle, of Grecian Way, Exeter, is also banned from keeping tortoises for 10 years after failing to look after them and then dumping them in Ashclyst Forest.

The 56-year-old pleaded guilty to one charge under the Animal Welfare Act 2006 for not checking on the daily welfare and heating system relating to their care, which led to their deaths.

He also pleaded guilty at Exeter Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 30 May after facing a charge of depositing 10 deceased Aldabra tortoises in East Devon under the Environmental Protection Act 1990.

Priddle was sentenced to a 12-month Community Order, was given fines amounting to £199, and ordered to do 50 hours of unpaid work.

He was also given a 10-year disqualification order preventing him from owning, looking after, or keeping tortoises.

Inspector Mark Arthurs said: "This case highlights the variety of work that Devon and Cornwall Police undertake on a daily basis.

"It sadly serves as a reminder to all animal and pet owners that they always have a responsibility for the wellbeing of their animals.

The giant tortoises died because they froze after a heating lamp broke

"Those that are struggling with achieving this should reach out to the wealth of charities, who can support them in this.

"Whilst this case is one of an unusual nature, Devon and Cornwall Police are committed to ensuring, where possible, offenders are brought to justice and disqualification orders are sought from the courts to prevent further animals being harmed.

"We recognise that Priddle surrendered his remaining tortoises, but in this case, we sought a disqualification order to ensure that he could not possess any more.

"I would like to commend the officer in the case, PC Mark Edwards in his efforts for bringing this case to court and also thank the National Wildlife Crime Unit and the RSCPA for their guidance and support throughout this investigation."

The court heard that in January, staff at the Killerton Estate contacted police to report the discovery of eight deceased giant tortoises in Ashclyst Forest.

Two more were found in the Fairmile area during the enquiries.

After a police appeal, information was received from members of the public that led to Priddle being identified as the owner of the tortoises.

He attended voluntary attendance police interviews in February and April in which he admitted being the owner of the tortoises.

Priddle explained that he had not attended to the tortoises for a six-day period between Saturday 23 December and Friday 29 December.

When he visited them, he found that the heating lights had stopped working and the tortoises had died.

Joint visits to Priddle’s home address were carried out by Devon and Cornwall Police and the RSPCA and found that he was still in possession of a large number of adult and baby Herman tortoises.

All of these have since been rehomed.

RSPCA senior scientific officer Evie Button said: “Exotic pets have the same needs as they would in the wild.

“Caring for a captive animal takes time, money and knowledge to provide everything the animal needs.

"They need the right diet and the correct environment, to prevent suffering and ensure good welfare.

"Anyone keeping an animal in captivity in England and Wales has a legal obligation to meet that animal's needs under the Animal Welfare Act.

"Keeping an animal in surroundings that aren't suitable for its species can cause stress and behavioural problems.

"Reptiles rely on their environment to maintain their body temperature, so they need to live in a heated environment with a specific temperature gradient.

"This keeps them healthy and allows them to carry out their normal behaviour.

"If a reptile becomes too cold, they may be unable to eat or move normally and their immune system will not work properly to fight disease, meaning the animal can become very ill and die.

"Unfortunately many people are unaware of how much of a commitment exotic pets are when they take them on. That's why it’s vital prospective owners always do their research before taking on any animal.”