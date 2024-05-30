Play Brightcove video

Perranporth lifeguards explain their part in a dramatic beach rescue

A team of quick-thinking lifeguards who rescued a 13-year-old boy from a riptide off the Cornish coast just as they were packing up say the situation could have been "much worse".

RNLI member George Hudson was first to respond to the emergency in Perranporth on Thursday 23 May, paddling out on a rescue board, dragging the boy to safety and performing CPR on him.

The incident happened at 6.05pm - just as lifeguards were finishing for the day and packing away their flags.

He was helped by colleagues Terri Warner and Rosalie Longman, who rescued the boy's uncle who had also been caught in the tide, and both were taken to hospital.

Senior lifeguard George Hudson says the situation could have been much more serious. Credit: ITV News

George said the boy was "pretty worse for wear".

"If we hadn't been alerted to it, the situation could have been a lot worse," he said.

Rosalie added: "We are advising at the moment due to really strong currents that you stay within your depth where you can touch the floor, so if you do get caught in a rip you can bring yourself back."

Anton Page, lifeguard supervisor for Perranporth, said "Our lifeguards did a fantastic job in responding after hours to two casualties who had been caught in a dangerous rip current at Perranporth beach.

" Thankfully our lifeguards were still on the beach and able to assist but we remind people that lifeguards patrol beaches from 10 am to six pm and if you are planning on going in the water, go to a lifeguarded beach between these hours.

"Furthermore, if you do get in to trouble remember to 'Float to Live' - lie on your back with your ears submerged and fight your instinct to panic and wait for help to arrive."