Tributes paid to 'kind, warm, and special' son who died in Somerset
The parents of a man who was died in Somerset have paid tribute to their “kind, warm, and special” son.
Henri Kekkonen died after an incident at a property in Dunford Terrace, in Baltonsborough, near Street, on Thursday 9 May.
Avon and Somerset Police say the 41-year-old’s family is being supported by specially trained officers.
His parents, Arja and Olavi, said: "Our beloved son, sibling and friend Henri has been taken from us too soon, at the age of 41.
"We remember you as a kind, warm and special person with great passion for music.
"Your spirit will forever live on in the memories we cherish and the love we share."
A 36-year-old woman has been charged with Henri's murder and has been remanded into custody.