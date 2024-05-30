The husband of a professional horse rider who died while competing in Devon has described her as "strong, beautiful, and phenomenal".

Georgie Campbell died after falling while competing in Bicton International Horse Trials on Sunday 26 May.

The 36-year-old represented Great Britain numerous times on Nations Cup teams and appeared at several five-star events - the highest recognised level of eventing.

Campbell married fellow equestrian Jesse Campbell, a member of the New Zealand team for the Tokyo Olympics, in December 2020.

Jesse posted a tribute to his wife on Facebook, saying “I love you so, so much” and referred to their wedding in 2021 as “the best day ever".

Sharing a photo of his wife on their wedding day, he said: “People will talk about G's smile, and it was incredible - it would make you feel like you were the centre of the universe.

"But what I love about this photo is how it captures her strength. She was a strong, beautiful, phenomenal woman who just loved everything and everyone.

"Working in the equestrian world is not an easy life; there are a lot of knocks and dark days. But G would navigate this by throwing so much joy and love at every situation.

“She would get as much joy from having a Greggs tea on the way home from the gallops as she would teaching a client in the pouring rain or jumping and galloping around biggest courses in the world. It was just incredible to be at your side and feel this energy.

“I’m so proud to be your husband. Rest in peace, my beautiful girl."

Jesse praised the team at the horse trials and thanked people for their support.

He said: "I don’t want this to sound like a thank you speech, but there are some people that I’d like to acknowledge and thank.

"The team at Bicton, who were beyond words in their care for Debbie, Diana, and me in the immediate aftermath; Tim, Jonelle, and their beautiful kids for getting me through the first 24 hours; and the Wolf Pack for being there ever since.

"There have been so many incredible messages of support, and I’m sorry for not getting back to more of you, but please know that they have been read and are so appreciated.

"Seeing the purple and white ribbons has been amazing.

"But on an even more basic level, when you’re out competing this weekend, please just smile at each other, don’t feel awkward about laughing, and above all, try and love everything and everyone."