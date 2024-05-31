An accountant who killed his wife while he was experiencing a psychotic episode has been detained in hospital indefinitely.

Darryl Bowen, 43, pleaded guilty to manslaughter by diminished responsibility for fatally stabbing Alison Bowen, 41, at their home in Kingswood, Bristol, in November last year.

Bristol Crown Court heard Bowen, who has since been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia, was experiencing an acute episode of psychosis at the time.

Sentencing him at Bristol Crown Court, Judge Julian Lambert said Bowen was suffering from religious delusions when he attacked his wife and was "labouring under the false belief that the world was coming to an end".

Darryl Bowen, 43, who pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of his wife Alison Bowen, 41, at their home in Kingswood, Bristol. Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

Bowen's defence counsel said he experienced "bewilderment" at his actions.

The judge described Ms Bowen as a "wonderful daughter, beloved sister and a kind and devoted wife," who was "loving and nurturing".

"She had friends across the world and was a beacon of hope and probity to many. She was simply an inspirational human being," he added.

The judge said: “I find it difficult to describe the epic depth of the tragedy in this case. This was the ultimate betrayal of your wife.

“It is a struggle ever to understand how the mind of a husband and devout churchgoer became so distorted that he could have done this.

“The origin of such disorder is beyond my powers of understanding but there is now no doubt you were deeply deluded and very ill. You remain ill and your recovery is uncertain.”

The judge added that psychiatrists who had examined Bowen agreed he was suffering from severe mental illness, possibly caused by "significant" work-related stress.

Andrew Langdon KC, prosecuting, told how Bowen previously had a psychiatric episode and spent time in hospital in 2004 but was released from the mental health team in 2008, after becoming symptom-free.

In August 2023, Bowen contacted his GP due to experiencing stress at work.

On the day before Mrs Bowen’s death, Bowen was seen acting in a “bizarre and disturbed” manner in a restaurant.

Emergency services attended but Mrs Bowen died at the scene.

Mr Langdon said Bowen fatally stabbed his wife with a kitchen knife on 20 November last year, after she asked to call their pastor when he attempted to cut cables in their home.

The judge said: "Given your offending, recent behaviour and your psychiatric condition, I can only find that you are dangerous and will be so for a long time."

Bowen, who appeared before the court via video link from hospital, will not be released without the permission of the Ministry of Justice, or a tribunal.

Speaking after sentencing, Mrs Bowen's family said: "We are devastated that Alison has been killed and, although we cannot repair what has been done to her and to our family, we are all pulling together to help each other as we move forward.

"What happened that day has changed our family's world forever but our focus is now on working together to rebuild our lives."

Detective Inspector Neil Meade, the senior investigating officer, said: "This was a truly tragic incident and our thoughts remain with Alison's family as they continue to process this devastating loss.

"This was a particularly sensitive case, but this outcome will mean that Darryl Bowen will receive the medical care he clearly needs whilst making sure the public are protected.”