Man, 21, arrested after teenager stabbed in Bristol

A man has been arrested after a teenage boy was stabbed in the leg during a fight.

Avon and Somerset Police said officers were called to Stapleton Road, in Bristol, just before 11pm on Thursday 30 May following reports of an altercation.

The injured teenager was taken to hospital for treatment and has since been discharged.

Police said a 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Avon and Somerset Police said detectives are also investigating whether the incident is linked to an assault which happened nearby on Tuesday 28 May at around 9:50pm.

Officers said a teenage boy was taken to hospital where he received treatment for injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

Neighbourhood Inspector Chris Green said: "These are extremely concerning incidents and we are working to establish the full circumstances of what happened and identify those responsible.

"A police cordon remains in place in Stapleton Road and officers will be carrying out increased high-visibility patrols in the area over the coming days.

"A dispersal order has been put in place for a large part of the Easton area for the next 48 hours which will allow police officers to move anyone on who they believe could contribute to crime, disorder or anti-social behaviour."

The force said enquiries into the incident are ongoing and appealed for anyone with information about what happened to get in touch.