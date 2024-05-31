Police have released CCTV of a man they want to trace after a fatal stabbing.

It comes more than 10 months after 19-year-old Eddie King Muthemba Kinuthia was killed in Bristol.

Officers are urging anyone who saw the attack to come forward, including the potential witness pictured in this CCTV image.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Almond said: "If you were there - even if you don't think you can tell us anything new - please come forward and speak to us.

"I know that it's hard for people to talk about what happened to Eddie, but our team of investigators can access help and support for people who have witnessed such awful incidents."

Eddie King Muthemba Kinuthia died in hospital after being stabbed in St Paul's in July 2023. Credit: Family handout

Mr Kinuthia died from stab wounds after being attacked in the Grosvenor Road area of St Paul's shortly before 11pm on Friday 21 July last year.

Six people have been arrested on suspicion of his murder, and three remain on police bail - but no one has been charged.

Mr Kinuthia's mother, Irene Muthemba, said it is "torture" not having justice for her son.

She said: "I just can't get my head around the fact that all this time on we haven't had enough information.

"There are people who do know something about what happened that day, but they hold on to it."

Police described the potential witness they would like to speak to as a man in his forties. Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

Police described the potential witness they would like to speak to as in his forties, about 5ft 8ins tall and white, with dark hair and a distinctive hairline.

He is pictured wearing grey or blue jogging bottoms and grey trainers with a lighter sole.

He's also wearing a distinctive lighter-coloured T-shirt with a striking logo.

DCI Almond, who is leading the major crime investigation for Avon and Somerset Police, added: "We have a dedicated team who are working incredibly hard to identify and speak to anyone who was in the busy Grosvenor Road area of St Paul's on the night Eddie was attacked, Friday 21 July.

"We really need to speak to everyone who was there, to make those checks to ensure we don't miss any information which could help to get justice for Eddie."