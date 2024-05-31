Two women have been killed in a three-vehicle crash in Somerset.

Emergency services were called to Marston Road, in Frome, at around 3.10pm on Thursday 30 May, after a collision involving a silver Ford, a black Land Rover and a lorry.

Officers said two women, the driver and passenger of the Ford, both died at the scene.

One person travelling in the Land Rover was taken to hospital, but their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening, police added.

Avon and Somerset Police said the women's next of kin have been informed and are being supported by a specially-trained officer.

The force said the A361 was closed until shortly after midnight while investigation work was carried out and the road cleared.

Police are appealing for information, and has urged witnesses or those with dashcam footage to get in touch.

