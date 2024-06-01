'An evening of high emotion': Team Bath play last-ever Super League home game

It was a dramatic and emotional evening for Team Bath, who have played their last-ever home game in the Netball Super League.

The club has lost it's place in the competition as it is reducing in size to eight teams, and Team Bath's proposal "did not meet all of the expected operating standards" due to a "lack of arena provision".

That's despite the club being a founding member of the Super League and remaining the most successful club in the history of the league, having won the title five times.

Team Bath hosted the Strathclyde Sirens for their final home game on Friday 31 May, narrowly missing out on a win in front of a sell-out crowd of 1,750 fans, who gave the home players an incredible standing ovation on the final buzzer.

The Sirens clinched the match, winning the last quarter to secure their first victory of the 2024 season.

The evening began with both teams being greeted by fireworks as they took to the court, before Team Bath head coach Asha Francis addressed the crowds.

After wishing Sirens’ players and staff well for the future, Asha thanked everyone who has contributed to Team Bath, from the coaching staff and players to the volunteers on match days.

“I really appreciate every single one of you,” she said. “To all of you who have supported us through the good, the bad, the highs and the lows, we definitely couldn’t have done any of this without you and we are so, so grateful to have the best fans in the league.

“We really hope that, despite the decision that has been made, you continue to watch netball and that netball will still thrive in the South West, and we will come back bigger and stronger.”

Captain Bethan Dyke added: “Devastation and shock are the only words I can use to describe the last few days. Team Bath has been a shining light since the beginning of the Super League and led from the front as a world-class franchise both on and off court.

“I remember my debut season and taking on Team Bath in the 2013 Grand Final [with Celtic Dragons], looking up to so many incredible role models on the court. Wearing the Blue and Gold has been a dream and to captain this incredible group of women this season has been an absolute honour.

“Team Bath is more than a franchise, it is a community and a family that is far bigger than just the game. To be a small part of this club has been a massive privilege.”

A host of former Team Bath players coaches returned for the match, including Anna Stembridge, Eboni Usoro-Brown, Rachel Dunn, Imogen Allison, Laura Rudland and Amanda Varey.

The match began in Team Bath's favour, with the Blue and Golds edging the first quarter 14-12, a gap they held in an evenly-matched second quarter where both sides scored 14 apiece. Team Bath then looked set for victory as Kadeen Corbin rattled off four of the first goals in the third quarter. But it wasn't to be, as Sirens were able to edge ahead halfway through the final quarter and pulled away to win 57-50.

Sophie Kelly was the last Team Bath player to score a Super League home goal before Sirens GA Cerys Cairns netted for the final time at the Team Bath Arena.

Corbin was voted by the fans as winner of Team Bath’s Most Valuable Player Award, and received a bouquet of flowers.

The club have two more games in the Super League to go, taking on Severn Stars on Friday 7 June and Cardiff Dragons on Saturday 15 June.