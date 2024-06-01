A "dangerous" former boxer has been sentenced to life in prison for murdering another man after an argument.

Adam Bowers viciously attacked Nick Bryan at a house on Rydal Road, in Weston-super-Mare on 15 November 2021, causing him severe injuries from which he later died.

The pair met after Bowers had been drinking with two women at the house. The two women had gone to the shops to buy more alcohol where they met Mr Bryan and invited him to join them at the property.

Several hours later, Bowers carried out a "violent and sustained attack" on Mr Bryan following an argument, kicking and punching the 46-year-old, who used to live in Leicestershire.

Police were called to the property by paramedics in the early hours of the following morning, where Mr Bryan was found to be unconscious. He died on the 17 November 2021 in hospital.

A murder investigation ensued, leading to Bowers being charged in November 2023. He pleaded guilty in February.

Mr Bryan was a "gentle soul" with a "hysterical laugh" who was loved by friends and family. Credit: Avon and Somerset Police.

Bristol Crown Court heard how Bowers had confessed to a fellow prisoner in 2022 while serving a sentence for an unrelated offence. Bowers told the other prison how he had repeatedly punched Mr Bryan and also used a hammer in the sustained attack.

Sentencing him on Friday 31 May, Judge Martin Picton handed Bowers a life sentence and said he will serve a minimum of 20 years before he can be considered for release.

Judge Picton added that Bowers' confession amounted to a "boast" of what he did and showed no remorse. He said Bowers had no reason to attack Mr Bryan or for the "sustained and savage fashion" in which he did, adding the level of violence was "grotesque".

The judge described Mr Bryan as a "gentle soul" loved by family and friends.

Nick Bryan was a bit of a daredevil, who enjoyed bungee-jumping and white-water rafting. Credit: Avon and Somerset Police.

Mr Bryan's mother, Anne, said: “He was funny, he was kind, he was clever and a bit of a daredevil.

“He did bungee jumping, and white-water rafting; he loved stuff like that, swimming in the sea when it was cold.”

Holly, Mr Bryan's sister spoke of his "hysterical laugh" and said she'd like him to be remembered "for how wonderful a person he was".

She also said Nick loved anything Wonder Woman-related, and even received a themed blanket for Christmas one year. In Mr Bryan's honour, Holly wore a Wonder Woman costume at his funeral and at her graduation.

Mr Bryan was said to love the superhero Wonder Woman. Credit: Avon and Somerset Police.

Detective Chief Inspector Roger Doxsey, of Avon and Somerset Police, said: “It is clear Nick was a much-loved son and brother, who brought laughter to the lives of those who were close to him.

“He died in November 2021 and we recognise a long time has passed since then.

“While we were always confident Bowers was the man responsible, this has been a complex investigation to ensure we secured a murder conviction.

“During that time we’ve not always had all the answers that Nick’s family would want, so I want to thank them for their patience and understanding.

“Ultimately we are relieved and satisfied this investigation has concluded with a life sentence. Bowers is a dangerous man, who is now behind bars, and will be for many years to come.”