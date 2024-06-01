A police dog handler is celebrating becoming the first officer to ever win three times at the National Police Dog Trials.

Police Dog Eva took the number one spot with her handler, Sgt Nick Dalrymple from Avon and Somerset Police, at the four-day event in Scotland.

The trials test agility searching and obedience, and PD Eva's first place title means Sgt Dalrymple now enters the history books for the competition.

"It's really surreal, I still can't believe it's really true", he said.

"A complete shock, I'm still in shock now. But I'm very, very lucky, and obviously, having this dog at my side is a dream come true really. She is amazing," Sgt Dalrymple added.

He previously won in 2019 with PD Ash and before that, in 2013 with PD Aden.

But Sgt Dalrymple said this year is his last time competing.

"Yea, I'm really lucky. I've had really fantastic police dogs, but it's my last year competing this year before retirement, but what a way to seal it, really."

PD Eva is Sgt Dalrymple's third winning dog, and he lives with all three as well as a spaniel who has never served with the force.

What does winning the best police dog in the country involve?

The competition sees police dogs compete at regional trials, with the winners going forward to the national competition.

This was hosted by the Police Scotland College this year and saw 21 competitors battle it out for the title.

"It's the best region's dogs that go to the final," the sergeant said.

"And then the four days basically tests what we test for Home Office licensing every year, so their annual test that they have to do to be able to work. So, it's an enhanced licensing really over four days.

"It tests every facet of their work, so tracking, searching, finding articles of property that have been discarded, crowd control, agility and obedience. What we call the 'criminal work', which is the biting - but it also involves the control around the biting as well, it's not just about the biting, it's about the control in that environment and being safe."

Sgt Dalrymple and PD Eva after nabbing the top spot at the National Police Dog Trials.

But as well as being technically skilled, the competition also innately tests the bond between the officer and their handler.

Sgt Dalrymple said: "The bond is essential, absolutely. I've had Eva about three years now. We bought her about five years ago from Holland and brought her across. But it soon became apparent she's quite complex, so we took her out the system.

"Before we had her in the police, you don't really know their history. But I think obviously she's got some sort of chequered history, she wasn't particularly happy - it wasn't anything we did, but we took her out of the system because it was all getting too much for her.

"So, I took her home with no expectations, but really just to look after her really, until we decided what to do with her. But within a short space of time, I kind of realised she's quite smart. So we just did little bits and pieces to start with, and then we progressed it from there. I never thought I'd ever get to this sort of situation with her, so it is a miracle really."

PD Eva was initially withdrawn from police dog training because of a "chequered" past but she has now gone on to be crowned the very best.

Eva now lives with Sgt Dalrymple and his other two police dogs, one of whom has now retired, and his spaniel - who has never served with the force.

While there is no physical reward for the police dogs that win the national competition, Sgt Dalrymple believers the animals enjoy competing and getting to show off.

"They don't get paid like we do but they love doing it," he said.

"I think they have to love doing it to do a good job really. It's like a sport for them I suppose. They love four days of getting to bully and push people about, because that's what they love doing."

You can watch Sgt Dalrymple's full interview with ITV West Country, including PD Eva misbehaving, here on ITVX.