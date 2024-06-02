A man has been arrested on suspicion of carrying an imitation firearm in Bristol.

Armed officers were dispatched following a report that a man was carrying a gun in the area of Victoria Park, in Bedminster, at 9.50am on Sunday 2 June.

The officers stopped a man who matched the description of the suspect and was walking across an Asda Car Park, off Coronation Road just after 10.15am.

The man was arrested by officers from Avon and Somerset Police on suspicion of carrying two imitation firearms.

The force is maintaining a police presence to reassure the local community.