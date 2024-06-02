A man in his 40s has died in Swindon after police believe he took a "stronger than usual" batch of drugs.

Police and paramedics were called to The Parade in the early hours of Sunday 2 June, where they found the man had died.

Wiltshire Police is now warning drug users of an usually strong batch of drugs in the town.

It follows three other suspected drug-related deaths in the area since May, where adults have died in similar circumstances.

The force said that all four individuals are believed to have consumed what they believed to be heroin, before suffering medical episodes.

Wiltshire Police added it has been alert to a number of incidents where drug users have become very unwell after taking substances including heroin and cocaine.

There is a new group of drugs called Nitazenes which pose a substantial risk of overdose, drug-related hospitalisation and drug-related death, according to the force.

The opioids are being combined with street drugs including heroin, and users may not be aware.

The four incidents in the county have not been directly linked to the presence of Nitrazenes, but the force is stressing that users should take extra care when taking drugs.

Duty Supt Conway Duncan said: “We are in close contact with our colleagues in Public Health in relation to these circumstances and we are keen to ensure we protect people from harm where possible.

“Of course we would never advocate anyone taking illegal substances, however, we understand there are people with addictions and it is important that they are warned about the batch of drugs which appears to be circulating in Swindon.

“If you are a drug user in the Swindon area, we encourage users not to use alone and to carry the opioid reversal drug naloxone and be aware of the potentially fatal consequences .”