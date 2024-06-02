A motorcyclist has died after colliding with a car on the A303 near Horton in Somerset.

Emergency services were called to the road at around 7pm on Saturday 1 June.

They found a motorbike had collided with a silver Ford Fiesta.

The rider of the motorbike, a man in his 20s, was declared dead at the scene. His family have been informed and are being supported by a specially-trained liaison officer.

The driver of the Fiesta remained at the scene and assisted officers from Avon and Somerset Police with their enquiries.

The A303 was closed for several hours to allow investigations to take place and it was reopened overnight.

Anybody who witnesses the crash or may have dash cam footage of the vehicles prior to the collision is being urged to contact the force via their website or by calling 101 and quoting 5224140973.