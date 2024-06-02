A police officer has received hospital treatment for an injury caused by a member of the public "intentionally" striking them with their vehicle before driving off.

The male officer was driving along Conscience Lane towards Devizes in a marked police car when he spotted a vehicle in a field at about 11:30pm on Saturday 1 June.

He got out to speak to the occupants, but the vehicle's driver refused to speak to him and then drove off, intentionally striking the officer as they left.

This injured the officer, who received treatment at hospital and is now recovering at home.

Duty Superintendent Conway Duncan, from Wiltshire Police, said: “This is a significant incident where an officer undertaking their duties has intentionally been injured by the driver of the vehicle.

"We are providing ongoing welfare support to the officer and their family. Our thoughts are with him and we wish him a speedy recovery.

"We are currently undertaking extensive urgent inquiries to identify the person responsible for this incident and we would encourage anyone with information to come forward."

Anybody who saw the crash or who may have dash cam footage is being urged to call the force's serious collision investigations team on 01225 694597 quoting log number 383 on June 1. They can also email SCIT@wiltshire.police.uk.