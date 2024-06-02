Play Brightcove video

Watch the moment Marc Austin crossed the line of his fourth marathon in four days

A charity fundraiser has said he "couldn't be happier" after completing four marathons in four days.

Marc Austin decided to take on the challenge, which saw him run from Bristol to Barnstaple, to raise money for a children's cancer charity.

The radio DJ is more familiar presenting on The Voice FM in Barnstaple, but wanted to raise £15,000 for Young Lives vs Cancer.

The charity supports families from across the South West by providing free accommodation for families while their children receive treatment. Some have to travel as far away as North Devon and Cornwall.

Marc set off on his first marathon on Wednesday 29 May, and crossed the finish line in Barnstaple four days later at around 4:30pm on Saturday 1 June.

He was met by a large crowd of family, friends and supporters who applauded Marc as he crossed the finish line. Completing the challenge under a clear blue sky, he hugged fans and thanked those who had helped him.

"Four in four days, I couldn't be happier. Thank you for the support everyone," he said.

"There's still time to donate if you want. Go to justgiving.com and search for my name," he added.

More than 160 people have now contributed to Marc's fundraiser, raising more than £4,000.

Young Lives vs Cancer says it costs around £60 a night for someone to stay in one of their properties and last year they helped more than 300 people across the region.

Marc said he decided to run the marathons between Bristol and Barnstaple as this is a common route for sick children having to travel to receive treatment, emphasising the importance of the work that Young Lives vs Cancer does.

Marc was definitely pleased to complete the challenge. Reflecting on the last four days, he was unsure about whether he'd take on such a mammoth task in the future.

"Maybe again, maybe not - we'll see," he said.