Exeter's controversial low traffic neighbourhood scheme will be scrapped within weeks, after residents campaigned and protested against it.

At a packed meeting on Monday 3 June, councillors agreed that the trial - which prevents most vehicles accessing roads around Whipton and Heavitree has had a 'detrimental effect' and will be abandoned.

The issue was debated at a packed meeting at County Hall in Exeter. Credit: ITV News

Almost 9,000 people responded to a consultation, 82 per cent of whom were opposed to the scheme.

Many people said the LTNs had increased congestion; made journeys longer or more difficult; and impacted carers and disabled people.

But others spoke during the meeting to say it had been a boost for cyclists and walkers and would improve the environment.

People have been protesting since two low traffic neighbourhood zones were introduced in August.

It was introduced with the aim of cutting pollution and encouraging safety and public health.

Cllr Carol Whitton, chair of the Exeter Highways and Traffic Orders Committee said: "I passionately believe that we have to change, we have to move towards more sustainable forms of travel. Whether that is about climate change or about Exeter as a city.

"This was never a referendum, but the (fact) that 80 per cent objected is a figure that I, who believes in democracy, cannot ignore. People have reached that decision, for whatever reason, and there is only so much pushing uphill that politicians can do."

Almost 9,000 people responded to the consultation. Credit: ITV News

Cllr Rob Hannaford said: "In all the years I have been on the council, I cannot remember a meeting that has been so charged, and I cannot remember an issue that has had such an effect on our city.

"In principle, who can object to LTNs? But the road to hell is paved with good intentions, and we are certainly there now. We did warn you about unintended consequences, economically, socially and politically. We should vote to scrap this divisive, harmful and unwanted scheme."

Protesters gathered outside County Hall on Monday morning. Credit: ITV News

Cllr Tracy Adams added: "I know not everybody will agree with the decision that has been made today. I believe this is a good compromise.

"The scheme has become toxic and we need a new approach. The next generation does deserve safer streets."

Cllr Adams added that some councillors have been subjected to "hateful speech and threats" as a result of the trial.

"I have been told to rot in hell, I've seen people encouraging others to put excrement through councillors' doors. If you want people to stand for you, we need to debate robustly, but I really hope there's going to be a healing process."

Councillors agreed that the scheme will end 'as soon as is practicable', and that road-narrowing planters will stay in place to slow down traffic.

People will still be encouraged to walk or cycle where possible.