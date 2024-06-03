David Beckham and King Charles II compared “beekeeping tips” when they met at Highgrove.

The ex-England football captain has been named a King’s Foundation ambassador, a few weeks after he reportedly met the monarch privately to learn more about its work.

Beckham said: “I’m excited to be working with the King’s Foundation and to have the opportunity to help raise awareness of the charity’s work.

“I’ve always been keen to help young people to expand their horizons and I’m particularly looking forward to supporting the foundation’s education programmes and its efforts to ensure young people have greater access to nature.”

In photographs released to mark the announcement, Beckham is pictured with the King on the doorstep of Highgrove, Charles’s Gloucestershire retreat, and shown trying out his carpentry skills with foundation students taking part in woodworking courses at the Snowdon School of Furniture.

David Beckham at Highgrove Credit: Courtney Louise Photography

The foundation is the custodian of the Highgrove gardens and offers workshops, programmes and short courses focused on heritage and craft skills.

Alongside its education programmes to protect traditional skills, the foundation aims to revitalise communities through urban regeneration and planning, and support sustainable food production and teach rural skills.

Beckham said: “Having developed a love for the countryside I’m also on a personal mission to learn more about rural skills which is so central to the foundation’s work.

“It was inspiring to hear from the King about the work of His Majesty’s foundation during my recent visit to Highgrove Gardens – and compare beekeeping tips!”

Since reportedly buying a converted barn in the Cotswolds, Beckham has posted on social media about his beekeeping.

He uploaded an Instagram video on World Bee Day last year showing him working on a beehive and in another post he is pictured next to a hive with the words “Be kind & they will be calm”.