Play Brightcove video

The director of Festival of Nature says she thinks the platforms will be a very welcomed addition to the city.

Two floating platforms covered in plants have been launched into Bristol Harbour as part of a £500,000 pound project to help its ecosystem thrive.

The islands, which measure around 17m in length, are made from recycled water pipes and are planted with more than 500 native plants each.

They were launched into the water on Sunday 2 June to mark the start of Bristol's Festival of Nature.

The project says it's the start of something much bigger and more islands are being installed as part of the regeneration of Capricorn Quay later this year.

The first two platforms will remain a permanent feature of the harbour.

Savita Willmott, the director of Festival of Nature told ITV West Country: "It helps provide habitats for different kinds of wildlife, species, and cleans the water as well. It's really about nature. Helping nature.

"I think what we're going to see is all kinds of wildlife starting to make its home in Bristol harbour, so maybe some species we didn't see- from butterflies to birds- so I think it's going to be a very welcomed addition to our city."

It comes just after it was announced that people will be able to swim in the harbour from 15th June.

The first two platforms will remain in the harbour permanently.