Tributes have been paid to a "most beloved" mother and grandmother who died in a crash near Tiverton.

Iris Wotton died when the vehicle she was driving was involved in a collision on the A361 on Sunday 26 May.

In a statement, her family described Mrs Wotton as a "beloved wife, mother, and grandmother" and said she was on her way to see her grandchildren at a local pony club event when the crash happened.

They said: “Iris was a most beloved mother to three, and grandmother to six. She was a keen and respected horsewoman enjoying nothing more than training, breeding, and riding her and her family’s horses and ponies.

“This incident leaves a profound and deep sense of loss and sadness acutely felt by her immediate family.

"The family are further moved to now understand how widely her loss is being felt within the rural community that she lived and worked in her whole life.

"Be it building and growing the respected removal and haulage company her and her husband had started, tending to her flock of sheep at the family home in the hills above Tiverton, or through her love of horses, it has become apparent how many people thoroughly enjoyed a good chat with Iris."

Iris died on the Sunday 26 May. Credit: Devon and Cornwall Police

They added: "Iris’s passion for horses was evident in her work with Tiverton Pony Club where as District Commissioner, she was able to nurture and encourage young children to become the next generation of successful horsemen and women.

"This role saw her recognised for thirty years of service within the Pony Club. A legacy her family were so proud of, and she felt so passionate about.

“Iris’s passing is truly heartbreaking, and she leaves behind a loving family who miss her at every moment of their days.

“She has achieved such a lot, but was determined to do more even in her later years, and left the family home on a Sunday morning looking forward to a great family day out with the ponies. She never arrived and that time has been taken away from us.”

Police were called at around 11am on Sunday 26 May to reports of a collision involving two Land Rover Discovery vehicles.

Mrs Wotton was the driver of one of the vehicles and died at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle, a man in his 60s, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He has been released on police bail, pending further enquiries.