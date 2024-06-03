Two men in their 70s have been injured in a serious, single-vehicle crash in Devon.

It happened at around 6pm on Sunday 2 June on the northbound carriageway at Drumbridges, near Newton Abbot.

Both men, travelling in a green Austin Healey were taken to Derriford Hospital.

The driver sustained minor injuries, however the passenger sustained serious injuries.

The A38 was closed for around four hours while an investigation was carried out at the scene.

Officers from Devon and Cornwall's Roads Policing Team have thanked the public for their patience during the closure, and are still asking anyone with information or dashcam footage to get in touch.

The force is asking people to get in touch online or by calling 101, quoting log number 720 of 02/06/24.