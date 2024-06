Sunset illuminating the edge of a weather front in Perranporth Credit: Magi Barrett

The Cherhill White Horse in Wiltshire bathed in sunshine Credit: Rose Ayres

Lovely panorama of the beach at Looe, Cornwall Credit: Rea Arklie-Davies

Low cloud and mist rolling off the headland at Rame Head, Cornwall Credit: Debbie Garbutt

One of the best displays of the Northern Lights around mid-May Credit: Stuart Watts - Stoke Gifford Park, Bristol

The Northern Lights from Portreath, Cornwall Credit: Jo Shreeve

Glastonbury Tor playing focus to the Northern Lights Credit: Michelle Cowbourne

Cullompton being illuminated by the Northern Lights Credit: James Maloney Photography

Gorgeous evening light from Port Isaac, Cornwall Credit: Debbie Moore

The Dartmouth Steam Train running along the seafront at Goodrington, Paignton Credit: Phil Shaw

Storm clouds rolling over the hills around Warminster, Wiltshire Credit: Chris Andrews