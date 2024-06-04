The family of a 17-year-old who died after a crash in West Devon say they will cherish their memories of him.

Archie George Harris, from Holsworthy was driving a blue Ford Fiesta at the time of the collision.

The incident happened in the A3072 at Blakea Bridge near Beaworthy, at around 4.05pm on Sunday 26 May.

In a statement, his family said: “Cherished memories of our beautiful baby boy. Always in our hearts, Archie George Harris.”

Devon and Cornwall Police are investigating the incident.

The force issued a statement which reads: ”Officers would like anyone with any relevant information of dash-cam footage which may assist the investigation to contact police via our website here or by calling 101 quoting log 525 of 26 May."