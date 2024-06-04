Aerial footage of the "historically unstable" B4069 at Lyneham Banks

Work to repair a road in Wiltshire dubbed "Britain's wonkiest" will begin this summer.

Councillors voted unanimously in favour of the plans on Tuesday 4 June, at a planning meeting at Trowbridge County Hall.

The "historically unstable" B4069 at Lyneham Banks, near Chippenham, was shut to all vehicles and pedestrians after a landslip in February 2022, damaged the surface of the road.

Parts of the road fell more than 25 metres down the hillside and the route developed huge cracks with some BMX riders even using it as a playground - prompting safety warnings.

Wiltshire Council said it had a "legal duty" to work on options to repair the road, and on Friday 10 May announced it has awarded the contract to rebuild it, along with drainage works, to Octavius Infrastructure Limited.

On Tuesday 4 June the project was given the final go-ahead.

Councillor Allison Bucknell, Conservative MP for Lyneham could not attend the meeting approving the decision, but in a written letter to the committee, described the landslip as a “catastrophic event that has affected the lives of so many people”.

She added: “Residents have been waiting long enough.”

Councillor Elizabeth Threlfall, Conservative MP for Brinkworth agreed, adding that repair plans sound like a "very positive move forward".

The road has been closed since February 2022. Credit: ITV West Country

Councillor Sarah Gibson, Liberal Democrat MP for Bradford-on-Avon South raised concerns about the stability of the rest of the carriageway.

“The whole area is very unstable - there could be parts along the same stretch that could experience the same issues,” she said

Wiltshire Council's highways team assured councillors that the road will be closely monitored over the next few years to make sure any other problems are quickly identified.

It added that the road will last around 60 years.

It's expected that the B4069 at Lyneham Banks will reopen in spring 2025.