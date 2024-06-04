Police investigating the disappearance of a 51-year-old woman say they are growing concerned as she has been missing for more than four months.

Avon and Somerset Police have renewed their appeal to find Carol who was last seen on Wednesday 24 January in Glastonbury.

Officers say she is known to frequent Street as well as Glastonbury, and was last seen at about 10.45am in Monmouth Close.

Carol has been described as white, 5ft 2ins tall and of slim build. She has long red hair, a nose piercing, an Om symbol tattooed on her left hand and an angel tattoo on her right arm.

She was wearing hiking boots, jeans, a red top and a green parka when she was last seen.

Inspector Jo Wren said: “We are concerned for Carol who typically stayed locally to the Glastonbury and Street area.

“We are continuing to make detailed enquiries into her whereabouts and are also keeping her family updated.

“If you’ve seen Carol or have any information about where she might be, please contact us.”