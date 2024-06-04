Play Brightcove video

Geoff Wilson gives a walk and talk tour of his creation

A man from Somerset has built a giant D-Day memorial outside of his home, inspired by a trip to Normandy.

Geoff Wilson, from the village of Templecombe, built the display ahead of the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings on 6 June.

It features a huge model spitfire, soldiers and paintings of landing craft.

Geoff worked from dusk to dawn for five weeks to get the display finished, on behalf of the parish council.

He told ITV West Country the soldiers who took part in the Normandy landings 'deserved recognition'.

"I researched D-Day from scratch, looking at the five different beaches and realised so many things," he said.

"A lot of people don't really think about D-Day but it's important to know that if it weren't for these people, we wouldn't have the life we have today.

"I do these sorts of things for the council- but this one was special.

The spitfire is made of plywood and glued together, much like a model aircraft would be.

Geoff's creation has been well received by the community.

"I don't do it for me. I do it for the village and for the people who served," he added.

"It was tiring, but good fun. I feel proud, but then I look a bit closer and see things that could have been better."

Geoff said the display will be left outside for at least two weeks, to allow people to come and visit.