A woman has been arrested after a dog, which police believe to be an XL Bully, bit a man in Bristol.

The dog attack on the morning of 2 June, left the victim with potentially life-changing injuries and he remains in hospital.

Avon and Somerset Police were called at around 11.25am after receiving reports that a man had been injured in a garden.

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of having a dog dangerously out of control.

A spokesperson for the force said: "We were called at about 11.25am on Sunday 2 June to a dog bite incident in Knowle.

"It was reported a man had been injured in a garden of a residential property in Quilter Grove.

"His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening but are potentially life-changing and he remains in hospital.

"Police dog handlers subsequently attended the scene. The dog, which is at this time believed to be a registered XL Bully, was sedated, seized, and removed from the address.

“We'd like to reassure the public we do not believe there is any ongoing risk to public safety following this incident.

"A woman has been arrested on suspicion of having a dog dangerously out of control. She has since been released on conditional bail.

"Inquiries, including confirming the breed and registration of the dog, are ongoing."