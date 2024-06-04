Play Brightcove video

Pirol and his sister Paikea playing as they settle into their new home

Devon and Cornwall Police is looking for a puppy walker to take care of one of its newest recruits.

Soon-to-be police dog Pirol arrived at the force with his sister Paikea just last month. The pair are now 11 weeks old.

There's already a walker lined up for Paikea, but Devon and Cornwall Police is still in search for someone to take care of Pirol.

Those who would like to walk him should ideally have experience of owning and looking after a large boisterous dog.

They'd also need to have a fully enclosed garden and a suitable vehicle to transport Pirol to fortnightly training sessions in Plymouth or Exeter.

He shouldn't be left on his own for more than two hours and all equipment, food, veterinary care and training will be provided.

Speaking on X, puppy development lead Paul Glennon spoke of the challenges of finding a suitable applicant.

He said: "It’s not easy to find a puppy walker.

"By the time the dogs are 12 months most puppy walkers find it difficult to give them the amount of time and energy that these type of dogs need.

"The puppy walkers then realise it’s in their dogs best interest to start the next stage of their journey."

Those interested in the role should email: Paul.glennon@devonandcornwall.pnn.police.uk