Jurors have been told a teen accused of trying to kill two pupils and a housemaster with a hammer did not carefully plan his attack like TV serial killer 'Dexter', and that he must have been sleepwalking.

The 17-year-old defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, denies three counts of attempted murder in relation to the incident at Blundell's school in Devon last summer.

Delivering his closing speech, defence barrister Karim Fuad KC said it was "absurd" to suggest the boy had plotted to kill his roommates.

Referencing evidence that he had searched online for information about serial killers, Mr Fuad asked the jury if they had ever seen the TV show 'Dexter'.

"The guide doesn't state - step one, make sure you are the only possible conceivable suspect, by killing the only two people in a room of three that you share with them, so there can't be any other suspects," he said.

"Step two - try to make sure that every single piece of forensic evidence points to you. Make sure all their blood is all over you.

Police cordon at Blundell's school Credit: ITV News

"Step three - make sure you don't delete any searches on the internet that relate to serial killers. For good measure, make sure the iPhone doesn't have a pin lock on it at all, so that when the police look at your phone it's easy for them to access.

"And step four - make sure that every single soul in the house knows that you own hammers. Wave them around for weeks and months. Take a photo of them, share the photo, make it stand out as an issue. Make sure everyone in the house has clocked you're the one with the hammer.

"You're not dealing with an imbecile. It's absurd to think there was a plan and that he could have done this consciously. Even Inspector Clouseau would have immediately deduced that he is the only culprit."

Prosecutors argued that the defendant had been planning the attack for six months, since buying the hammers in January 2023.

But Mr Fuad said: "If there was a plan, it would have been researched until the cows come home. There was no internet searching for sleepwalking, how to fake sleepwalking, how to appear in a state of sleepwalking.

Police at the scene of the incident in June 2023. Credit: BPM Media

"But you know how obsessive he was. He was meant to have been planning and researching for six months. But without any researching, he happens to present all the symptoms of textbook sleepwalking.

"So to the plan - what plan? Just think this through. Every night is the same. Every night, the boys sleep in the same room. Every night, matron pops in to say goodnight. Every night, he has the hammers. He is an intelligent boy. But even an imbecile would have a better plan than that."

Mr Fuad added: "It boils down to this. Did (the defendant) actively, consciously, want to kill three people? Or was he sleepwalking and therefore not conscious at the time?

"Why would he take a hammer in such a horrific way to attack people for no reason, for absolutely no gain, no benefit whatsoever?

"He would 100 per cent get caught and spend the rest of his life, in his own words, 'rotting and locked up'."

The jury was reminded of evidence from forensic sleep expert Dr Mark Pressman, who said earlier in the trial that the defendant's attack was a "textbook example of sleepwalking violence".

Mr Fuad told jurors: "You are being asked as a jury to go against the evidence of Dr Pressman, the guru, who wrote books about sleepwalking.

"The evidence shows that (the defendant) was happy, having ice cream shortly before. All three boys were all happy and smiling in that room.

"These three persons were not hated by him. There's no reason on earth to want them seriously harmed, let alone murdered."

The defendant denies three charges of attempted murder. The trial continues.