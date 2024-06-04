The Take That superfans who met at a gig and have been friends for decades

Play Brightcove video

Jacquie Bird meets Take That super-fans ahead of their Plymouth show.

The atmosphere outside Home Park stadium in Plymouth was electric as fans geared up for one of the biggest names in music to take to the stage.

Take That are performing at the stadium on Tuesday 4 June and some were so keen to get right to the front when the doors opened, that they started camping two days before.

Eventually, everyone waiting was given a numbered wristband that would save their place and told to come back later. Trean Nobes was number two in the queue.

Speaking of lifelong friends she'd previously made waiting for concerts, she told ITV West Country: "One of my friends I met like 30 years ago through Take That and then the other two I met in Dubai.

"So we all met separately in Dubai to see Gary in 2014. That was 10 years ago and we've all made friends since then. It's really special to have them here in Plymouth, on our own turf."

Fiona Munford is also a long-time fan. Her first Take That concert was in Birmingham when they were the "size of jelly babies" because she was so far from the stage.

After dropping her daughter off at school, she joined the Plymouth queue. "It's a lovely atmosphere," she said.

Some Plymouth fans have previously had to travel as far as Scotland to watch the band perform, so their presence in Devon was highly anticipated.