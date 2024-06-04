Three people have been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm after a teenager was stabbed in Wiltshire.

Police were called by the ambulance service shortly before 9.30pm on Monday 3 June to a report that a 16-year-old had been stabbed in the New Road area in Royal Wootton Bassett.

He was taken to hospital by air ambulance and his injuries are believed to be serious but no life-changing or life-threatening.

A spokesperson for the Wiltshire Police said: "Three males have been arrested on suspicion of GBH and enquiries are currently ongoing.

"Anyone with information about the incident should call 101 and quote log number 357 of June 3."