The former Mayor of Bristol has been appointed as a professor at the University of Bristol's environmental department.

The new role will build on Marvin Rees' existing work with partners in Bristol and across the world to help cities address and adapt to the consequences of climate change.

Mr Rees stepped down as Mayor of Bristol in May, after eight years in the role.

He said: “I’m from a family of migrants who lived in slums and I grew up poor myself, living in deprived areas of Bristol.

"It has always been my mission to make the world a fairer, better place, and this work to supercharge social change is another expression of that.”

The University of Bristol's Cabot Institute recognises how cities adapt to a warming world and its impacts, including water and food scarcity.

Marvin Rees added: “The world is increasingly coming to terms with the twin realities that the battle against climate change will largely be won or lost in our cities, while its far-reaching repercussions will have the biggest impact on the greatest number through the cities where we live.

“I’m very excited about this role and it’s an honour to be joining the team.

"The University of Bristol has been a really important City Partner during my time in office and the Cabot Institute has an excellent reputation for its world-leading climate research.

"I look forward to further raising the profile of these expertise and strengthening these alliances on a global scale for the benefit of all, especially those most disadvantaged by the effects of climate change.”

Marvin will be working closely with researchers from all academic disciplines including climate policy and climate justice specialist Dr Alix Dietzel.

Dr Dietzel said: “My focus is ensuring the great research done here reaches policy makers and experts who can enact positive change.

"Cities and Mayors play a very important role in realising a just transition and sustainable development. Marvin's experience and knowledge gained during his time as Bristol Mayor is invaluable and will help us to translate our research into policy action.

“Marvin is very well connected to strong networks of city leaders and climate policy makers at the highest levels. I very much look forward to working with him and ensuring that the Cabot Institute's important work is represented in the most important decision-making spaces.”

Five years ago, the University of Bristol joined other organisations across the country and world to become the first UK university in declaring a climate emergency.

The term 'Industrial Professor' is used for individuals who are not academics but who are distinguished in their field and the status is initially conferred for three years.