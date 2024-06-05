A man who raped a woman and created a succession of fake social media accounts to stalk his victims has been sent to prison.

Joshua Theophanides, 37, from Kingsteignton, Newton Abbot has been sentenced to 11 years in custody after being convicted at Exeter Crown Court.

During the trial, the court heard how Theophanides raped a woman, an attack which had a 'devastating' psychological effect on her.

Theophanides also created a succession of fictitious social media accounts across various platforms to follow and contact the victim and someone known to her to obtain information about their personal lives.

Theophanides then undertook a similar pattern of stalking behaviour with another woman he met on a dating app, obtaining private information for his own sexual gratification.

Theophanides was on trial at Exeter Crown Court Credit: PA images

He denied the allegations in police interview and even suggested they were a conspiracy against him from the victims.

Investigating officer DC Rachael Delaney said: “Theophanides is the master of manipulation and got away with his offending behaviour for far too long on a web of lies.

“He used his manipulation to control his victims and even blamed them in interview.

"I am so proud of their bravery and courage in coming forward and reporting these offences to the police and I hope this result gives other victims of rape and stalking offences to speak out.

“These stalking offences were committed behind social media platforms, having a huge impact on the lives of the victims involved.

"It cannot be underestimated the devastation he has caused to the victims involved.”

Theophanides was convicted of one count of rape and three stalking offences. He given an extended sentence, comprising 11 years in custody and a further four to be served on extended licence.

He must also sign the Sex Offenders’ Register for life and was made subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order lasting 20 years.

Restraining orders were made to protect all three victims in the case.

If you've been affected by any of the issues raised in this article support is available.

• National Rape Crisis Helpline 0808 802 9999

• Victim Care Unit (Devon and Cornwall) 01392 475900

• Devon and Cornwall Sexual Assault Referral Centres (SARC) 0300 3034626

Head to our advice and guidance page for organisations which are there to help you.